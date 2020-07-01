ARE vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League, Arsenal vs Norwich City Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Arsenal will look to extend their five-match unbeaten run on home ground when they face bottom-placed Norwich City on Wednesday night, July 1. The Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Norwich City will be played at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners will be riding high on their FA Cup semis entry in the upcoming game.So far, Arsenal have managed to win seven off 10 matches across all competitions and Mikel Arteta’s men will aim at producing a clinical show tonight. On the other hand, Norwich City’s away performance hasn’t been impressive. They have only won one of the last 15 league away fixtures. They have only 21 points next to their name. Norwich City faced Manchester United in their FA Cup quarter-finals game and they lost the match with 2-0 scoreline.

The Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Norwich City will kick off at 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Premier League, Arsenal vs Norwich City , ARE vs NOR Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Arete has a handful of injuries to look into ahead of the game night. Bernd Leno, Lucas Torreira, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers are on the injury table. Chances of David Luiz and Mesut Ozil’s inclusion into the playing XI looks dim as they are still recovering from hamstring and back issues. Meanwhile, Cedric Soares is fit and fine. He might make his debut tonight.

As for Norwich City, Timm Klose is suspended after he picked a red card against the Red Devils.Lukas Rupp, Max Aarons and Adam Idah are out of contention.

ARE vs NOR Premier League Dream11 Team, Arsenal vs Norwich City

Premier League ARE vs NOR Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Norwich City Captain: Pepe

Premier League ARE vs NOR Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Norwich City Vice-Captain: Aubameyang

Premier League ARE vs NOR Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Norwich City Goalkeeper: Krul

Premier League ARE vs NOR Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Norwich City Defenders: Aarons, Holding, Sokratis, Lewis

Premier League ARE vs NOR Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Norwich City Midfielders: Ceballos, Xhaka, Pepe, Vrancic

Premier League ARE vs NOR Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Norwich City Strikers: Pukki, Aubameyang

Premier League ARE vs NOR, Arsenal probable lineup vs Norwich City: Martinez; Mustafi, Holding, Sokratis; Cedric, Ceballos, Xhaka, Tierney; Pepe, Nketiah, Aubameyang

Premier League ARE vs NOR, Norwich City probable lineup vs Arsenal: Krul; Aarons, Godfrey, Tettey, Lewis; McLean, Vrancic; Buendia, Duda, Hernandez; Pukki