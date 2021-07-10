ARG vs BRA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Copa America match between Argentina and Brazil: In the finals of the Copa America, two South-American heavyweights collide as Lionel Messi’s Argentina face Neymar’s Brazil in a mouth-watering clash on July 12 from 05:30 AM (IST) onwards from the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Another good news for fans is that the Rio de Janeiro officials have allowed 10% attendance in the stadium, adding more excitement and thrill to the atmosphere on Sunday.

Brazil and Argentina have won their previous five matches and there is no separating them. While Brazil beat Peru 1-0 with 10 men in the semi-finals of the Copa America, Argentina made it to the finals the hard way as they beat Columbia 1-1 on penalties (3-2) in a thrilling encounter. Defending champions Brazil have a task at hand as the hosts face a hungry Argentina side, especially with Messi and the Albiceleste in good form. It will be an action-packed and riveting contest as Argentina face Brazil in the finals of the 2020 Copa America.

ARG vs BRA Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the ARG vs BRA match in India.

ARG vs BRA Live Streaming

The match between ARG vs BRA is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

ARG vs BRA Match Details

The match between ARG vs BRA will be played on Sunday, July 12, at the in Estadio Jornalista Mario Filhi (Maracana) in Rio de Janeiro. The game will start at 05:30 AM (IST).

ARG vs BRA Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Lionel Messi

Vice-Captain: Neymar

ARG vs BRA Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Ederson Moraes

Defenders: Marquinhos, Nicolas Otamendi, Alex Sandro, Nicolas Tagliafico

Midfielders: Giovani Lo Celso, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta

Strikers: Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Neymar

Argentina vs Brazil probable XI:

Argentina Predicted Starting line-up: Emiliano Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nahuel Molina, Giovani Lo Celso, Leandro Daniel Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Alejandro Gomez, Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi

Brazil Predicted Starting line-up: Ederson Moraes, Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro, Casemiro, Fred, Lucas Paqueta, Richarlison, Everton, Neymar

