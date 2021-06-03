ARG vs CHI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2021 between Argentina vs Chile: In their latest round of FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures, Chile travel to face Argentina on Friday, June 4. The match will be played at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades, in Santiago del Estero and is scheduled to begin at 05:30 AM IST.

The two South American giants will face each other in the Copa America later this month and have a point to prove in this fixture. The hosts are second in the group, two points adrift off arch-rivals, Brazil. They are unbeaten in the group so far with three wins and one draw. On the contrary, the visitors have not been at their best over the past year and currently find themselves in sixth place in South America’s World Cup qualification table.

ARG vs CHI FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2021, Live Streaming

There will be no live telecast of the match. However, fans can keep track of the scores from the official social media accounts of the respective national teams.

ARG vs CHI FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2021, Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, June 4 at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades, in Santiago del Estero, Argentina. The game will start at 05:30 AM IST.

ARG vs CHI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Lautaro Martinez

Vice-Captain: Alexis Sanchez

Goalkeeper: Claudio Bravo

Defenders: Guillermo Maripan, Nicolas Otamendi, Eugenio Mena, Gary Medel

Midfielders: Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Charles Aranguiz, Rodrigo De Paul

Strikers: Alexis Sanchez, Lautaro Martinez

ARG vs CHI Probable XIs

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez (GK), Juan Foyth, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi

Chile: Claudio Bravo (GK), Mauricio Isla, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripan, Eugenio Mena, Charles Aranguiz, Erick Pulgar, Fabian Orellana, Cesar Pinares, Alexis Sanchez, Eduardo Vargas

