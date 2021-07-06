ARG vs COL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Copa America 2021 semi-final match between Argentina and Colombia: Argentina are set to play Colombia at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia Mane Garrincha on Wednesday in the second semifinals of the Copa America 2021 tournament. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 06:30 AM IST.

Argentina confirmed their spot in the final four by beating Ecuador 3-0 in the quarterfinals, while their opponents narrowly edged past Uruguay in a penalty shootout.

All eyes would be on Lionel Messi, who has been in sublime form. He would be raring to get out there and inspire his side once again. However, Colombia will not be pushovers and Argentina would be wary of that.

The winner of this high-octane clash will face Brazil in the title round on Sunday at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Ahead of the semi-final match between Argentina and Ecuador; here is everything you need to know:

ARG vs COL Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the ARG vs COL second semifinal match in India

ARG vs COL Live Streaming

The ARG vs COL second semifinal match will be available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in the country.

ARG vs COL Match Details

The second semifinal match between ARG vs COL will be played on Wednesday, July 7, at the the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia Mane Garrincha, in Brazil. The game will kick-off at 06:30 am (IST).

ARG vs COL Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Lionel Messi

Vice-Captain: Lautaro Martinez

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

Defenders: Nicolas Otamendi, Yerry Mina, Davinson Sanchez

Midfielders: Juan Cuadrado, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Wilmar Barrios

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Duvan Zapata, Lautaro Martinez

Argentina vs Colombia probable XI:

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Exequiel Palacios, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria

Colombia: David Ospina, Daniel Munoz, Yerry Mina, Davinson Sanchez, William Tesillo, Juan Cuadrado, Wilmar Barrios, Gustavo Cuellar, Luis Diaz, Luis Muriel, Duvan Zapata

