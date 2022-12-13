ARG vs CRO Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal

Lionel Messi’s Argentina will be aiming to reach their sixth World Cup final when they take on Croatia on Wednesday. La Albiceleste edged past the Netherlands in the quarterfinal and are harbouring ambitions of lifting the World Cup for Messi. Argentina secured a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Le Oranje to seal their semifinal spot. Lionel Scaloni’s side had to dig deep and show nerves of steel in the high-voltage quarterfinal which saw as many as 18 yellow cards and one red card.

Scaloni would want that his side doesn’t repeat the mistakes of their last match as Argentina had allowed the Netherlands to equalise in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time. Croatia routed Argentina 3-0 at the FIFA World Cup 2018 and that match will be on the minds of both teams. Though Argentina are the favourites, Croatia will fancy their chances after stunning Brazil in the quarter-finals with a vintage performance.

Croatia will be relieved that Argentina will be without their full-backs Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuna. Both Montiel and Acuna were booked in the quarterfinal and are suspended for the semifinal. Nicolas Tagliafico and Nahuel Molina will likely be tasked with containing the likes of Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic.

Ahead of the riveting semi-final between Argentina and Croatia, here is all you need to know:

When will the match between Argentina and Croatia be played?

The match between Argentina and Croatia will be played on December 14, Wednesday.

Where will the match between Argentina and Croatia be played?

The match between Argentina and Croatia will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

What time will the match between Argentina and Croatia begin?

The match between Argentina and Croatia will begin at 12:30 am IST, on December 14.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Argentina and Croatia?

The match between Argentina and Croatia will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Argentina and Croatia?

The match between Argentina and Croatia will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Argentina vs Croatia Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Lionel Messi

Vice-Captain: Julian Alvarez

Suggested Playing XI for Argentina vs Croatia Dream11 Fantasy Team

GK: Emiliano Martinez

DEF: Nicolas Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Dejan Lovren

MID: Mac Allister, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Perisic, Rodrigo De Paul

ST: Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez

Argentina Probable Starting Line-up: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Fernandez, De Paul, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez

Croatia Probable Starting Line-up: Livakovic; Juranovic, Gvardiol, Lovren, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic

