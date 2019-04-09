English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Argentina Coach Lionel Scaloni Out of Hospital After Bicycle Accident: Argentine FA
Lionel Scaloni was hit by a car while riding a bicycle and he suffered multiple injuries. He got a few stitches before getting discharged.
Lionel Scaloni posted on Twitter informing everyone of his health after accident. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Argentina’s national soccer coach Lionel Scaloni has been released from hospital in Mallorca after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle, the Argentine football association said on Tuesday.
“The Argentina coach, Lionel Scaloni, suffered an accident today while cycling. He is now on his way home after being discharged from hospital,” the team’s Twitter account said.
Spanish newspaper El Mundo said earlier on Tuesday that Scaloni, who was named Argentina’s permanent coach in November, was taken to the Hospital Universitario Son Espases on the Spanish island with multiple injuries.
Scaloni later posted a picture of himself on his official Twitter account sporting tape above and below his bruised left eye and on his nose and forehead, with the words: “Many thanks for the messages, a few stitches and now I’m off back home.”
Scaloni will oversee the team’s Copa America campaign this year, with Argentina bidding to win their first major trophy since 1993.
The 40-year-old made seven appearances for his country as a defender and had a long, varied career which began at Newell’s Old Boys, in Rosario in central Argentina.
His longest spell at one club came at Deportivo La Coruna, where he won the La Liga title in 2000, while he also played for Racing Santander and Mallorca in Spain plus West Ham United and Lazio and Atalanta, retiring from playing in 2015.
He became assistant to Jorge Sampaoli at La Liga outfit Sevilla in 2016 and followed him when he became coach of Argentina in 2017.
Sampaoli was sacked in the wake of the side’s disastrous 2018 World Cup campaign and their last-16 defeat to France, but Scaloni stayed on as caretaker coach before being handed the job on a permanent basis in November.
“The Argentina coach, Lionel Scaloni, suffered an accident today while cycling. He is now on his way home after being discharged from hospital,” the team’s Twitter account said.
Spanish newspaper El Mundo said earlier on Tuesday that Scaloni, who was named Argentina’s permanent coach in November, was taken to the Hospital Universitario Son Espases on the Spanish island with multiple injuries.
Scaloni later posted a picture of himself on his official Twitter account sporting tape above and below his bruised left eye and on his nose and forehead, with the words: “Many thanks for the messages, a few stitches and now I’m off back home.”
Scaloni will oversee the team’s Copa America campaign this year, with Argentina bidding to win their first major trophy since 1993.
The 40-year-old made seven appearances for his country as a defender and had a long, varied career which began at Newell’s Old Boys, in Rosario in central Argentina.
His longest spell at one club came at Deportivo La Coruna, where he won the La Liga title in 2000, while he also played for Racing Santander and Mallorca in Spain plus West Ham United and Lazio and Atalanta, retiring from playing in 2015.
He became assistant to Jorge Sampaoli at La Liga outfit Sevilla in 2016 and followed him when he became coach of Argentina in 2017.
Sampaoli was sacked in the wake of the side’s disastrous 2018 World Cup campaign and their last-16 defeat to France, but Scaloni stayed on as caretaker coach before being handed the job on a permanent basis in November.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ACT Stream TV 4K Android Box Launched to Unify Your TV Experience: Here Are All The Details
- Avengers Endgame: Chris Evans Got 'Pretty Teary-Eyed' on Last Day of Film Shoot
- Saif Ali Khan Chooses This Actress Over Daughter Sara Ali Khan For Jawaani Jaaneman
- India Women Out of AFC Olympic Qualifiers After 3-3 Draw With Myanmar
- How India's Fringe Players Are Stocking Up Ahead of April 15
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results