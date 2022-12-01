Argentina Fans Hit Back at Saudi Arabia as They Bid Adieu to FIFA World Cup 2022

Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez’s goals guided Argentina to a comfortable 2-0 win over Poland at Stadium 974 on Wednesday, November 30. With this win, Argentina topped their group and qualified for the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. At the same time, another high-voltage match was in play between Saudi Arabia and Mexico. The Saudis faced a heartbreaking 1-2 defeat, which led to their ouster from the World Cup. And, Argentina didn’t miss the opportunity to take a dig at the Saudi fans. A Twitter user, who goes by the name of Tariq Panja, posted a video of Argentina fans shouting, celebrating, and chanting slogans.

Sharing the clip, the user wrote, “The Saudi Arabia fans after the defeat of Argentina started asking “Where is Messi?” Tonight, as Messi and Co march on the next round, the Argentina fans have a response.”

Watch the video here:

The #KSA fans after the defeat of #ARG started asking “Where is Messi?” Tonight, as Messi and Co march on the next round, the #ARG fans have a response. pic.twitter.com/C6aBUpHroq— tariq panja (@tariqpanja) December 1, 2022

For the unversed, earlier in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina 2-1 in Group C. Post the match, a number of videos of outrageous celebrations in Saudi Arabia emerged on social media. Here’s a video where a few Saudi fans interrupted a reporter - live on camera - to ask “where’s Messi?"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Poland despite not landing a single shot on target and losing by two goals still entered the Round of 16. On the other hand, Mexico went out fighting till the bitter end, scoring two and searching for the third goal.

Now, going by FIFA’s fair-play rules, if two teams in a group have the same number of points, the same goal difference and they both have drawn against each other, then the squad with fewer yellow cards head to the Round-of-16.

Argentina’s Julian Alvarez scored a goal in the 67th minute to put Poland down by two goals. Following which, Mexico desperately needed that third goal or it would be curtains for their World Cup campaign. Unfortunately, in their search for that one last nail in the coffin, Mexico ended up conceding a goal in the final minutes of their stay at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

