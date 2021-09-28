CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#BiggBoss15#Bollywood
Home » News » Football » Argentina Select Three Premier League Players for World Cup Qualifiers
1-MIN READ

Argentina Select Three Premier League Players for World Cup Qualifiers

Argentina and Aston Vila keeper Emiliano Martinez (Twitter)

Argentina and Aston Vila keeper Emiliano Martinez (Twitter)

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni named Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero along with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for next month's World Cup qualifiers despite the South American country remaining on Britain's Covid-19 travel 'red list'.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has called up three Premier League players for next month’s World Cup qualifiers despite the South American country remaining on Britain’s COVID-19 travel ‘red list’.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero along with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez have been named in the 30-man squad for 2022 qualifiers against Paraguay (away), Uruguay and Peru (both home) from Oct. 8-15.

Arrivals from red list countries must quarantine for 10 days and the three would therefore miss Premier League games on the weekend of Oct. 16-17.

In August, the Premier League refused https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-health-coronavirus-soccer-england-idUKKBN2FP1O8 to release players headed to countries on the UK’s red list due to strict quarantine rules on their return.

RELATED NEWS

Last month, a World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil was suspended after Brazilian health authorities accused a number of Premier League players of violating the country’s COVID-19 quarantine rules.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 28, 2021, 13:28 IST