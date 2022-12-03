Argentina vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

We are at the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and the next encounter sees Argentina take on Australia. The South American powerhouse started off slowly but seemed to have found the rhythm in the last two group matches against Mexico and Poland. Argentina lost their first match of the Qatar World Cup against Saudi Arabia but have been on a winning spree since that early setback. Argentina will be full of confidence with talisman Lionel Messi rediscovering his form and leading his team from the front

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Australia and Argentina will be played on Sunday, December 4, at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Coming to Australia, the Socceroos made it to the round of 16 after narrow 1-0 victories against Denmark and Tunisia. The Australian defence has been solid and will need to be at their best against an Argentina side brimming with attacking prowess.

Ahead of Thursday’s FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina vs Australia; here is all you need to know:

Argentina vs Australia match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

Argentina vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

Argentina vs Australia Possible Starting XI:

Argentina Predicted Starting Line-up: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: Ryan, Souttar, Rowles, Degenek, Wright, Mooy, Irvine, Goodwin, Leckie, McGree, Duke

