Argentina scrapped over the line against the Netherlands in their quarter-final fixture via penalty shootout. Lionel Messi put in a brilliant performance getting himself a goal plus an assist during regulation time. The Dutch team managed to save some hope after Wout Weghorst scored in the 83rd minute and late into stoppage time. Things got feisty in extra time and Denzel Dumfries was shown a red card.

The Croatians also had to endure a tough ordeal in their Round of 16 fixture against Brazil. The Selecao led through a superb Neymar goal in extra time but Bruno Petkovic equalised in the 117th minute. Luka Modric and Co defeated the Brazilians in penalties as Dominik Livaković was their hero between the posts once again.

Croatia were triumphant the last time they faced Argentina in the group stages of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. It will be interesting to see how things pan out this time around with a spot in the finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the line

When will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Croatia be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Croatia will take place on December 14, Wednesday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Argentina vs Croatia be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Croatia will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Argentina vs Croatia begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Croatia will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Argentina vs Croatia Possible Starting XIs

Argentina Predicted Starting Line-up: E Martinez, N Molina, L Martinez, C Romero, N Otamendi, M Acuna, R de Paul, E Fernandez, Mac Allister, L Messi, J Alvarez

Croatia Predicted Starting Line-up: Dominik Livaković, Josip Juranović , Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Marko Livaja, Ivan Perisic

