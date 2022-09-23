Argentina vs Honduras Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Argentina vs Honduras UEFA Nations League Live Coverage

Argentina will clash against Honduras in the UEFA Nations League encounter on September 24, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, USA.

The game will provide some much-needed preparation for the South American team for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. Argentina will be hoping to go all the way in the biggest football event after comfortably qualifying for their 13th consecutive FIFA World Cup appearance by placing second behind Brazil with 39 points from 17 matches in the CONMEBOL qualification.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Says No to Retirement Plans, Looks Forward to Play Euro 2024

Given that this might be Lionel Messi’s last World Cup, the Argentinean will fancy one last shot to follow in the footsteps of Diego Maradona and lead Argentina to world success.

Meanwhile, Honduras had a miserable qualifying campaign, finishing last in the CONCACAF qualifiers with only four points from 14 matches. For the encounter against Argentina, the North American nation have named five uncapped players to its roster, including Minnesota United midfielder Joseph Rosales.

Argentina seems like the overwhelming favourites but Honduras can cause an upset on Wednesday.

On what date will the UEFA Nations League match between Argentina and Honduras be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Argentina and Honduras will be played on September 24, Saturday.

Where will the UEFA Nations League match between Argentina and Honduras be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Argentina and Honduras will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, USA.

What time will the UEFA Nations League match between Argentina and Honduras begin?

The UEFA Nations League match between Argentina and Honduras will begin at 5:30 am IST, on September 24.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Nations League match between Argentina and Honduras?

The UEFA Nations League match between Argentina and Honduras will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UEFA Nations League match between Argentina and Honduras?

The UEFA Nations League match between Argentina and Honduras will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Argentina Predicted Starting Line-up: Martinez (Gk), Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Paredes, Lo Celso, Messi, Martinez, Di Maria

Honduras Predicted Starting Line-up: Lopez (Gk), Pereira, Maldonado, Melendez, Elvir, Benavides, Flores, Arriaga, Rivas, Quito, Palma

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here