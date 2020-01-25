Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 1/10
  • TRS 1
  • INC 0
  • BJP 0
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 0
  • MUNICIPALITIES 75/120
  • TRS 64
  • INC 4
  • BJP 3
  • AIMIM 2
  • OTH 2
Refresh Data
News18 » Football
1-min read

Argentine Club Makes Throne for Coach Diego Maradona

Gimnasia made a special throne for Diego Maradona, decked out in the club colours of blue and white and replete with the official crest and initials DM, which will be auctioned after each home match.

Reuters

Updated:January 25, 2020, 9:14 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Argentine Club Makes Throne for Coach Diego Maradona
Diego Maradona

Sao Paulo: His nickname is God but Diego Maradona is being treated as a king by his club, who have made a special throne for the 59-year-old coach to use on the sidelines of each home game.

Gimnasia y Esgrima will auction the high-backed chair, decked out in the club colours of blue and white and replete with the official crest and initials DM, after each home match.

Maradona, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and is widely held to be one of the greatest ever players in the game, took over at the La Plata club in September and is charged with helping them avoid relegation to Argentina's second tier.

The club said Maradona will also sign replicas of the throne to be sold in the club shop. He signed his first chair on Friday before Gimnasia's Superliga game with Velez Sarsfield.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram