1-min read

Argentine Football Match Abandoned as Fans Armed with Knives Battle on Terraces

Fans armed with knives and burning flags behind one of the goals as the second division match between Independiente Rivadavia and Atlanta in Argentina was abandoned.

Reuters

February 10, 2020
Violence in Argentine stadium (Photo Credit: Twitter)

An Argentine second division match between Independiente Rivadavia and Atlanta was abandoned on Sunday after police said they were unable to guarantee safety as armed fans fought on the terraces.

The referee took the players off the pitch shortly after kick-off and halted the game for 20 minutes as the fighting broke out before eventually deciding to call the match off with the score at 0-0.

Television pictures showed fans armed with knives and burning flags behind one of the goals in the Mendoza stadium.

Both clubs said on Twitter the game had been abandoned as police were unable to ensure safety.

Argentine media group TyC Sports reported two people had been injured.

The incident is the latest in a long line of violent clashes in and around Argentine football grounds with much of the violence related to the barras brava, the hooligan 'firms' attached to many of the clubs.

