Argentine Football Match Abandoned as Fans Armed with Knives Battle on Terraces
Fans armed with knives and burning flags behind one of the goals as the second division match between Independiente Rivadavia and Atlanta in Argentina was abandoned.
Violence in Argentine stadium (Photo Credit: Twitter)
An Argentine second division match between Independiente Rivadavia and Atlanta was abandoned on Sunday after police said they were unable to guarantee safety as armed fans fought on the terraces.
The referee took the players off the pitch shortly after kick-off and halted the game for 20 minutes as the fighting broke out before eventually deciding to call the match off with the score at 0-0.
Television pictures showed fans armed with knives and burning flags behind one of the goals in the Mendoza stadium.
Both clubs said on Twitter the game had been abandoned as police were unable to ensure safety.
Argentine media group TyC Sports reported two people had been injured.
The incident is the latest in a long line of violent clashes in and around Argentine football grounds with much of the violence related to the barras brava, the hooligan 'firms' attached to many of the clubs.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tara Sutaria Looks Gorgeous As She Poses With Boyfriend Aadar Jain and His Family; See Here
- Trailer Success Bash Is A Thing Because Baaghi 3 Team Celebrated It
- Kartik Aaryan Clarifies His 'Women With Defects' Comment, Says 'We Were Discussing A Meme'
- Indian Players Cheering for U-19 World Cup Squad from New Zealand is Why We Love Cricket
- PBL 2020: Sai Praneeth and Tai Tzu Ying Help Bengaluru Raptors Become 1st Team to Defend Title