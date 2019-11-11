Take the pledge to vote

Arjun Kapoor Interviews Chelsea FC's Brazilian Star Willian, Fans Have Mixed Reactions

Arjun Kapoor, a self-confessed Chelsea fan, interviewed Brazilian star Willian and fans had some hilarious reactions.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 11, 2019, 12:24 PM IST
Arjun Kapoor Interviews Chelsea FC's Brazilian Star Willian, Fans Have Mixed Reactions
Arjun Kapoor and Willian (Photo Credit: Facebook Screengrab)

Arjun Kapoor, whose trailer for Panipat released recently, interviewed Chelsea FC's Brazilian star Willian. However, fans were left unimpressed with his questions for the star footballer and made their stance known on social media. Arjun is the Indian ambassador for Chelsea FC.

Arjun Kapoor started off the interview by saying he was lucky enough to be sitting alongside Willian, whom he gets to watch on television all the time. However, the fact that the Panipat actor told the Brazilian midfielder that he has been associated with Chelsea FC for a few years did not go down too well with Football fans, with many taking to Facebook to express their disappointment.

One fan wrote, "Says he is a Chelsea fan and he says that Willian has been in the club for only a couple of years. Seriously! He asks stupid questions every time and recommends to watch his film. He is not even letting Willian, complete his sentence. I'm sure the real fans from India if given the chance to host players, manager, ex-players or anyone associated with the club, would do a better job. Out with this plastic," to which, another fan replied, "hey ..please ignore him...like we do to him in India."

Another fan wrote, "Chelsea Football Club We Indian fans feel offended from the decision of appointing Arjun Kapoor as the brand ambassador. There are much better people out there, why him?"

However, not everyone was disappointed. Some thought Kapoor did "good work", with one person writing, "We have got a perfect ambassador and you are the voice of Indian fans. Thanks, Arjun. Hope to see more untold stories of Chelsea players. Ktbffh."

Chelsea are currently in the third position in the Premier League table, with 8 wins, two draws and two losses. The team drew a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with goals from Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic. Chelsea are next set to play Manchester City on November 23.




