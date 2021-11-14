ARM vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Armenia and Germany: Germany will be aiming to consolidate their top spot of Group J in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying stage when they travel to face Armenia at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium on Sunday, November 14.

The home team began their qualification campaign with a remarkable start to Group J with three wins from their opening three games. Predictably, Armenia have been unable to keep that momentum going and are now winless in their last six qualifying games. They now sit pretty much out of playoff contention and need a miracle for a positive result going their way.

Germany, on the other hand, were the first team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, after hosts Qatar. The Die Mannschaft look a different beast since they hammered Liechtenstein (9-0) and their rampant streak has garnered 24 points from possible 27 in Group J standings. Germany have won all four of their previous meetings with Armenia and fans can expect a high-scoring away win in Yeravan on Sunday night.

Here are the details about today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter between Armenia and Germany:

ARM vs GER Telecast

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Armenia and Germany will be televised on the Sony Ten 1 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD channels.

ARM vs GER Live Streaming

The match between Armenia and Germany is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App and JioTV.

ARM vs GER Match Details

The match between Armenia and Germany will be played on Sunday, November 14, at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, in Yerevan, Armenia. The game will kick-off at 10:30 pm (IST).

ARM vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Vice-Captain: Leroy Sane

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders: David Raum, Antonio Rudiger, Varazdat Haroyan, Andre Calisir

Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan, Florian Neuhaus, Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Strikers: Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Norberto Briasco

Armenia vs Germany probable XI:

Armenia: David Yurchenko, Varazdat Haroyan, Hovhannes Hambardzumyan, Andre Calisir, Kamo Hovhannisyan, Vahan Bichakhchyan, Erik Vardanyan, Tigran Barseghyan, Aleksandr Karapetyan, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Norberto Briasco

Germany: Manuel Neuer, Ridle Baku, Jonathan Tah, Antonio Rudiger, David Raum, Florian Neuhaus, Ilkay Gundogan, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller

