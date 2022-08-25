It’s a doubleheader on Thursday, August 25, in the Durand Cup 2022 as Army Green will clash against Sudeva Delhi at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati in the first encounter. In the second match of the day, SC East Bengal will be up against Rajasthan United at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata.

The Army Green was excellent in their 3-1 drubbing of the NorthEast United FC in their first encounter. Their star winger Lalawmkima netted twice while Somesh Kothari scored the third in their exemplary win. On the contrary, Sudeva Delhi forced a 1-1 draw against ISL giants Kerala Blasters. Kuki Manohar scored the solitary goal for Sudeva. Both sides will be eyeing an important win on Thursday.

Elsewhere, SC East Bengal ended their opener against the Indian Navy with a goalless draw. The side was strong in defense but lacked the attacking prowess. Their opponents Rajasthan United started off their campaign with an emphatic 3-2 scoreline against the mighty ATK Mohun Bagan. Midfielder Bektur Amangeldiev scored two screamers while Gyamar Nikum scored one for Rajasthan.

Do not miss all the enthralling encounters from Matchday 10 of the Durand Cup 2022.

Ahead of Thursday’s Durand Cup 2023 matches between Army Green and Sudeva Delhi, SC East Bengal and Rajasthan United, here is all you need to know:

What date will the Durand Cup 2023 matches be played?

The Durand Cup 2023 matches between Army Green and Sudeva Delhi, SC East Bengal and Rajasthan United will take place on Thursday, August 25.

Where will the Durand Cup 2023 matches be played?

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Army Green and Sudeva Delhi will be played at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

The Durand Cup 2023 match between SC East Bengal and Rajasthan United will be played at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata.

What time will the Durand Cup 2023 matches begin?

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Army Green and Sudeva Delhi will begin at 3:00 pm IST.

The Durand Cup 2023 match between SC East Bengal and Rajasthan United will begin at 6:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Durand Cup 2023 matches?

The Durand Cup 2023 matches will be telecast live on the Sports18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Durand Cup 2023 match?

The Durand Cup 2023 matches are available to be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

Army Green vs Sudeva Delhi Predicted Starting Line-up:

Army Green: G Singh (Gk), Nitin Raj, Ayush, Ramandeep Singh, S. Somraj, Alan Thapa, C Rabha, Somesh Kothari, Dip Majumdar, Sunil Varghese, Gurjinder Singh

Sudeva Delhi: Sachin Jha (Gk), Bhat Basit Ahmed, Choudhary Pulkitveer, Mariyadasan Pradison, Renthlei Lalliansanga, Lawmnasangzuala R., Michael Sinam, Sarkar Abhijit, Gopalan Sreyas, Paul Shubho

SC East Bengal and Rajasthan United Predicted Starting Line-up:

SC East Bengal: Bhattacharya Arindam (GK), Lourenco Joyner, Mukherjee Ankit, Lourenco Joyner, Mondal Hira, Shirodkar Siddhant, Sota Bernard Francisco Jose, Jairu Bikash, Singsit Songpu, Perosevic Antonio, Ribeiro Marcelo

Rajasthan United: Roy Bhaskar (Gk), Akhand Tarif, Ambekar Abhishek, Bhatt Hardik, Chadha Puneet, Chawan Anil, Nikum Gyamar, Ramos Omar, Harmanjot Singh, Bonet Francesc, Manzi Pedro

