Around the World: Manchester City Meet Liverpool in Potential Title Decider; AC Milan Visit Torino

ENGLAND

Manchester City and Liverpool meet in the biggest game in the Premier League this season with the destination of the title perhaps riding on the result.

City lead second-place Liverpool by one point with eight games remaining and a win at Etihad Stadium would make the defending champions the big favourites for a sixth title in 11 years.

Liverpool can move into a two-point lead with a first victory at City since 2015, markedly improving its improbable ambition of a quadruple of trophies. Liverpool are on a 10-match winning run in the league.

Two of the bottom three teams clash when Burnley visit last-place Norwich. Brentford welcome West Ham and Leicester are at home to Crystal Palace.

SPAIN

Barcelona visit Levante seeking a seventh straight win in the Spanish league that they need to keep alive their very slim hope of catching runaway leader Real Madrid. A victory would lift Barcelona back level on points with Sevilla, currently in second place.

Barcelona were held 1-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday. Barcelona’s Gerard Pique and Memphis Depay will miss the trip due to injury.

Levante are in second-to-last place.

Julio Velázquez will make his debut as coach of Alavés when they visit Osasuna. Alavés are in last place with just one win in their last 17 games across all competitions.

Real Sociedad travel to Elche aiming for three points that will keep them in the running for a Europa League spot and more ambitiously a top-four finish and Champions League berth.

Espanyol host Celta Vigo in a meeting between midtable teams.

ITALY

Serie A leader AC Milan need to find their scoring prowess again if they are to end their 11-year wait for the title.

Milan visits Torino, days after a 0-0 draw against Bologna where the Rossoneri had 33 shots on goal. Milan have only scored four goals in its last six matches in all competitions, from 103 attempts.

Milan are one point ahead of Napoli, who host Fiorentina earlier in the day. Fiorentina chase a European spot and so do Atalanta, Lazio and Roma, with just four points separating the four teams.

Atalanta visit Sassuolo while Roma and Lazio play sides in the bottom three in Salernitana and Genoa, respectively. Venezia are also in the relegation zone and host Udinese.

GERMANY

Leipzig and Freiburg resume their tussle for the Bundesliga’s last Champions League spot with games against Hoffenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt, respectively.

Leipzig are one of the league’s in-form teams since Domenico Tedesco took over from Jesse Marsch as coach in December. Tedesco’s side grabbed a 4-1 win at Borussia Dortmund last weekend and are unbeaten in seven games since their narrow loss at Bayern Munich in February.

Visiting Hoffenheim haven’t won in three games after a four-match winning run. Freiburg dropped three points behind Leipzig after their loss to Bayern last weekend and will hope to get back on track at Frankfurt.

Frankfurt have been inconsistent this season and could be distracted by their Europa League quarterfinal match against Barcelona. Frankfurt play the return leg in Camp Nou on Thursday after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Also on Sunday, Gerardo Seoane’s Bayer Leverkusen will aim to consolidate third place with a win at midtable Bochum.

FRANCE

Marseille look to move back into second place when they host Montpellier in the French league.

Jorge Sampaoli’s team will be high on confidence after stretching their winning streak to six games in all competitions by beating PAOK Thessaloniki 2-1 in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

In the race for Europe, fourth-place Strasbourg can extend their unbeaten run in the league to nine games against an inconsistent Lyon side, which drew 1-1 with West Ham in the Europa League on Thursday.

Fifth-place Nice need a win at Lens to revive their hopes of a Champions League spot. Nice’s slide in the standings has coincided with the poor form of Amine Gouiri, who hasn’t scored or made an assist in the last eight league games.

Defending champion Lille will be without midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa against Angers. Ben Arfa has been dropped from the squad after a verbal spat with his coach and teammates in the dressing room following a goalless draw with Bordeaux last weekend.

