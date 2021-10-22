ARS vs AST Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Arsenal and Aston Villa: In the upcoming Premier League action, Arsenal will host Aston Villa at the Emirates on Saturday, from 12:30 AM onwards. The Gunners cannot afford to lose or draw as they are currently 12th on the Premier League table. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal salvaged a point after drawing at the death to secure a point against Crystal Palace. Striker Alexandre Lacazette came to the rescue and score in the last minute of extra time to level the match 2-2. Aston Villa on the other hand fell short as they were handed a 2-3 loss by Wolves. While Arsenal are unbeaten in the last five matches – three wins and two draws, Villa have lost three matches and won two. Three points can make plenty of difference for either side as Villa are just a point behind Arsenal in the 13th spot. An exciting clash is scheduled and fans here can check the ARS vs AST Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

ARS vs AST Telecast

The Premier League matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Select.

ARS vs AST Live Streaming

The match between ARS vs AST is available to be streamed live on Hotstar + Disney App.

ARS vs AST Match Details

The match between ARS vs AST will be played on Saturday, October 23, at the Emirates Stadium. The game will start at 12:30 AM (IST).

ARS vs AST Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Vice-Captain: Danny Ings

ARS vs AST Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Emiliano Buendia

Strikers: Ollie Watkins, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Danny Ings

Arsenal vs Aston Villa probable XI:

Arsenal Predicted Starting line-up: Aaron Ramsdale (GK); Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney; Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Nicolas Pepe, Martin Odegaard, Emile-Smith-Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aston Villa FC Predicted Starting line-up: Emiliano Martinez (GK); Tyrone Mings, Kortney Hause, Ezri Konsa; Matt Targett, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Matty Cash, Emiliano Buendia; Ollie Watkins, Danny Ings

