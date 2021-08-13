ARS vs BRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Premier League 2021-22 between Arsenal vs Brentford: Newly promoted Brentford kick-off the Premier League 2021-22 season when they play against Arsenal on Saturday, August 14. The season opener will be played at the Brentford Community Stadium, in West London and is scheduled to kick-off at 12:30 AM IST. The new season also begins with the return of fans to the stadiums.

Brentford is back among England’s elites after almost 75 years. It may be a new experience for Brentford, but Arsenal also is on a new path. The Gunners prepare for a rare season without European football on their minds.

Both sides have faced each other just once, in the third round of the EFL Cup in 2018. The Gunners won the game 3-1.

Premier League 2021-22, ARS vs BRE Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecast on Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match can also be live streamed on Jio TV as well.

ARS vs BRE Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, August 14 at the Brentford Community Stadium, in Brentford, in West London. The game will start at 12:30 am IST.

ARS vs BRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mads Roerslev Rasmussen

Vice-Captain: Bukayo Saka

Goalkeeper: David Raya

Defenders: Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Pontus Jansson, Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin

Midfielders: Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe, Christian Norgaard, Frank Onyeka

Strikers: Ivan Toney, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

ARS vs BRE Probable XIs

Arsenal: Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Ben White, Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Brentford: David Raya, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson, Rico Henry, Vitaly Janelt, Christian Norgaard, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Sergi Canos

