ARS vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea: A London-derby set as the main event of the second round of the Premier League as rivals Arsenal face UCL winners Chelsea at the Emirates on Sunday. Whenever the two sides meet, its entertaining and action packed for sure. With the new season underway and new signings, Chelsea will look to continue their winning run under Thomas Tuchel as the Blues cruised to a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

For the Gunners, however, Arsenal suffered a shocking 0-2 loss to Brentford in their opening match. Mikel Arteta has spent nearly 129 million Pounds this transfer window and is under heavy scrutiny, especially after their loss to Brentford. However, the London derby always delivers and fans can check the ARS vs CHE Dream 11 and Arsenal vs Chelsea Predicted XI.

ARS vs CHE Telecast

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select.

ARS vs CHE Live Streaming

The match between ARS vs CHE is available to be streamed live on Hotstar + Disney App.

ARS vs CHE Match Details

The match between ARS vs CHE will be played on Sunday, August 22, at Emirates Stadium. The game will start at 9:00 PM (IST).

ARS vs CHE Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Cesar Azpilicueta

Vice-Captain: Granit Xhaka

ARS vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Ben White, Kieran Tierney

Midfielders: Jorginho, Granit Xhaka, N’Golo Kante

Strikers: Romelu Lukaku, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal vs Chelsea probable XI:

Arsenal Predicted Starting line-up: Bernd Leno (GK), Ben White, Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin, Albert Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith-Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli

Chelsea FC Predicted Starting line-up: Edouard Mendy (GK), Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Trevoh Chalobah, Marcos Alonso, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta, Timo Werner, Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here