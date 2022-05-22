ARS vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction: Arsenal vs Everton Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the EPL 2021-22 ARS vs EVE Match, May 22, Emirates Stadium, London, 8:30 pm IST

ARS vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s EPL 2021-22 match between Arsenal and Everton: Arsenal will be desperately hoping to clinch the full three points against Everton on Sunday. Two defeats in their last two matches were enough to drop the London-based club to the fifth spot. Now a win against Everton will not be enough for the Gunners to ensure their spot in next season’s Champions League. Mikel Arteta’s men will have to depend on the Tottenham match.

Tottenham will take on bottom-placed Norwich City in the last match of the Premier League and a win for Antonio Conte’s men will be enough to secure a berth in next season’s Champions League.

16th-placed Everton on the other hand, come into the fixture after securing a terrific 3-2 win against Crystal Palace in their last encounter.

Ahead of the match between Arsenal and Everton, here is everything you need to know:

ARS vs EVE Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Arsenal vs Everton match.

ARS vs EVE Live Streaming

The match between Arsenal and Everton is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

ARS vs EVE Match Details

The ARS vs EVE match will be played at the Emirates Stadium, in London on Saturday, May 22, at 8:30 pm IST.

ARS vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Martin Odegaard

Vice-Captain: Bukayo Saka

Suggested Playing XI for ARS vs EVE Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Seamus Coleman, Nuno Tavares, Cedric Soares, Michael Keane

Midfielders: Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Andre Gomes, Emile Smith Rowe

Forwards: Edward Nketiah, Richarlison

Arsenal and Everton Possible Starting XI:

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Cedric Soares, Ben White, Gabriel, Nuno Tavares, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Edward Nketiah

Everton Predicted Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Alex Iwobi, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes, Vitalii Mykolenko, Anthony Gordon, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

