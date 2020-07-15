ARS vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League, Arsenal vs Liverpool Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Arsenal will take on champions Liverpool on Thursday, July 16 at Emirates Stadium in Premier League 2019-20. In the previous outing, ninth-placed Arsenal were handed a 2-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspurs whereas Liverpool held Burnley FC to a 1-1 draw. The Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Liverpool will commerce at 12:45 am.

Premier League, Arsenal vs Liverpool, ARS vs LIV Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah continues to serve his three-match suspension. He had picked a red card against Leicester City. The Gunners will assess the condition of Mesut Ozil.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are expected to go with the same squad as in Burnley FC.

ARS vs LIV Premier League Dream11 Team, Arsenal vs Liverpool

Premier League ARS vs LIV Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Liverpool Captain: Salah

Premier League ARS vs LIV Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Liverpool Vice-Captain: Aubameyang

Premier League ARS vs LIV Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Liverpool Goalkeeper: Alisson

Premier League ARS vs LIV Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Liverpool Defenders: Bellerin, Tierney, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson

Premier League ARS vs LIV Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Liverpool Midfielders: Ceballos, Fabinho, Xhaka

Premier League ARS vs LIV Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Liverpool Strikers: Salah, Mane, Aubameyang

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal possible starting lineup vs Liverpool : Martinez; Sokratis, Luiz, Holding; Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Tierney; Saka, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool possible starting lineup vs Arsenal: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Firmino, Mane