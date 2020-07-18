ARS vs MANC Dream11 Predictions, FA Cup 2019-20, Arsenal vs Manchester City Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The FA Cup semis will see a face-off between Pep Guradiola and Mikel Arteta as Manchester City face Arsenal on July 19, Sunday. The FA Cup 2019-20 Arsenal vs Manchester City match will be hosted at Wembley Stadium. The upcoming game is expected to be a nail-biter as both sides will eye to seal a berth in the FA Cup finals. The FA Cup 2019-20 Arsenal vs Manchester City will kick off at 12:45 am. For all the live action for FA Cup fixtures, fans need to switch to Sony ESPN. FA CUP Live streaming is on Sony LIV.

FA Cup 2019-20 ARS vs MAN Dream11 Team News, Predictions

The Sky Blues have no fresh injuries to look into ahead of the game night. whereas , Arsenal will once again miss Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers due to respective injuries.

Here is the Arsenal vs Manchester City Dream11 prediction list - category wise

FA Cup 2019-20 ARS vs MAN Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Manchester City Captain: Sterling

FA Cup 2019-20 ARS vs MAN Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Manchester City Vice Captain: Aubameyang

FA Cup 2019-20 ARS vs MAN Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Manchester City Goalkeeper: Martinez

FA Cup 2019-20 ARS vs MAN Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Manchester City Defenders: Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Mendy

FA Cup 2019-20 ARS vs MAN Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Manchester City Midfielders: Ceballos, Gundogan, De Bruyne

FA Cup 2019-20 ARS vs MAN Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Manchester City Strikers: Sterling, Lacazette, Aubameyang

FA Cup 2019-20 Arsenal Probable XI vs Manchester City: Martinez; Mustafi, Luiz, Tierney; Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Saka; Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang

FA Cup 2019-202 Manchester City Probable XI vs Arsenal: Bravo; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Mendy; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Sterling, Jesus, Bernardo