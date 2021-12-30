ARS vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Premier League 2021-22 between Arsenal vs Manchester City: An injury and COVID stricken Arsenal will be looking to make it six straight wins in all competitions when they host title holders Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on January 1. The Gunners have emerged victorious in each of their last four league fixtures to rise to fourth position in the table. However, they will be without their manager Mikael Arteta, who has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the New Year’s Day fixture.

On the other hand, Manchester City finished at the top of the table at the end of the year, with a hard fought 1-0 victory over Brentford. Phil Foden marked his return to the Sky Blues’ side by scoring the only goal of the match and the result also opened up an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table for the reigning champions.

An exciting clash is scheduled on the first day of the New Year and fans here can check the Arsenal vs Manchester City Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

Premier League 2021-22, ARS vs MCI Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecasts on Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match can also be live streamed on Jio TV as well.

ARS vs MCI Premier League 2021-22, Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, January 1 at Emirates Stadium, in London, England. The game will kick-off at 06:00 PM IST.

ARS vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: De Bruyne

Vice-Captain: Lacazette

Goalkeeper: Ramsdale

Defenders: Magalhaes, White, Laporte, Ake

Midfielders: Xhaka, Odegaard, De Bruyne, Saka

Strikers: Foden, Lacazette

ARS vs MCI Probable XIs

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Holding, Tierney, Magalhaes, White, Xhaka, Odegaard, Lokonga, Martenelli, Saka, Lacazette

Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne; Jesus, Foden, Grealish

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.