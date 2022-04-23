ARS vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction: Arsenal vs Manchester United Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's EPL ARS vs MUN match, April 23, Emirates Stadium, London, 05:00 IST

ARS vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s EPL match between Arsenal vs Manchester United: Arsenal are set to take on Manchester United in an electrifying English Premier League clash tomorrow. After suffering a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Liverpool, the Red Devils will be determined to forget the past and fight for all three points against Arsenal.

On the other hand, the Gunners exhibited a brilliant performance against London rivals Chelsea in their last Premier League fixture. Mikel Arteta’s men secured a terrific 2-4 victory against Chelsea. The Gunners are currently finding themselves at the fifth spot, with 57 points, in the EPL standings and a victory against Manchester United will help them in moving into the Premier League top-four.

Ahead of the match between Arsenal and Manchester United; here is everything you need to know:

ARS vs MUN Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Arsenal vs Manchester United match.

ARS vs MUN Live Streaming

The match between Arsenal and Manchester United is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

ARS vs MUN Match Details

The ARS vs MUN match will be played at the Emirates Stadium, London on Saturday, April 23, at 05:00 PM IST.

ARS vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Bukayo Saka

Suggested Playing XI for ARS vs MUN Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, NunoTavares

Midfielders: Jesse Lingard, Martin Odegaard, Bruno Fernandes, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Edward Nketiah

Arsenal vs Manchester United Possible Starting XI:

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Ben White, NunoTavares, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Edward Nketiah

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David De Gea, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Diogo Dalot, Anthony Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo

