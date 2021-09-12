ARS vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Arsenal and Norwich City: The international break is over for now and the Premier League action returns. The two bottom-ranked sides, Arsenal and Norwich City, will face each other. Arsenal, who have endured the worst start in their history, have lost all three fixtures played so far and have astonishingly not yet scored a single goal in the matches played, which places them right at the bottom of the table, with a -9 goal difference.

Norwich are also on the same page, but the Canaries have at least scored. With three points up for grabs, either side will be eager to get out from the rut and start the month on a winning note.

Arsenal have faced heavy criticism despite splurging the most in the transfer market with no result so far and have the opportunity to grab three points and get back on track. The clash will surely be exciting as the stakes are high and fans can check the ARS vs NOR Dream 11 and Predicted XI as well.

ARS vs NOR Telecast

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select.

ARS vs NOR Live Streaming

The match between ARS vs NOR is available to be streamed live on Hotstar + Disney App and Jio TV.

ARS vs NOR Match Details

The match between ARS vs NOR will be played on Saturday, September 11, at Emirates Stadium. The game will start at 7:30 PM (IST).

ARS vs NOR Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Kieran Tierney

Vice-Captain: Teemu Pukki

ARS vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Billy Gilmour

Strikers: Alexandre Lacazette, Teemu Pukki, Pepe

Arsenal vs Norwich City probable XI:

Arsenal Predicted Starting line-up: Aaron Ramsdale (GK), Kieran Tierney, Gabriel, Ben White, Tomiyasu, Sambi, Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette.

Norwich City FC Predicted Starting line-up: Tim Krul (GK), Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, Brandon Williams, Lukas Rupp, Billy Gilmour, Pierre Lees-Melou, Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki, Milot Rashica.

