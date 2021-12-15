ARS vs WHU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United: Arsenal host London neighbours West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday, from 1:30 am IST onwards. While the Gunners have been inconsistent this season and gradually getting back into rhythm, West Ham United have been the dark horses in the Premier League.

David Moyes’ team have been superb so far and sit on the fourth spot in the Premier League table, with Arsenal currently on sixth. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal enter the fixture with a 3-0 win over Southampton, whereas West Ham were held to a goalless draw by Burnley. The last time the two London clubs faced off, the score ended a thrilling 3-3.

Plenty of action is expected in this encounter as three points are vital in the race for a position in the top four. Fans here can check the ARS vs WHU Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

ARS vs WHU Telecast

The Premier League matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Select.

ARS vs WHU Live Streaming

The match between ARS vs WHU is available to be streamed Live on Hotstar + Disney App.

ARS vs WHU Match Details

The match between ARS vs WHU will be played on Thursday, December 16, at the Emirates Stadium. The game will start at 1:30 am (IST).

ARS vs WHU Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Declan Rice

Vice-Captain: Martin Odegaard

ARS vs WHU Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Tomiyasu, Ben White, Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson

Midfielders: Granit Xhaka, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard

Strikers: Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, Michail Antonio

Arsenal vs West Ham United probable XI:

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-Up: Aaron Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney; Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe; Alexandre Lacazette

West Ham United Predicted Starting Line-Up: Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Issa Diop, Arthur Masuaku; Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek; Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma; Michail Antonio

