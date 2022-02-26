ARS vs WOL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers: The sixth and seventh-placed team on the Premier League table – Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers – will lock horns on Friday at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners will look to collect maximum points from this fixture to displace West Ham United from the fifth spot. Meanwhile, the Wolves will look to switch places with Arsenal by claiming all three points at Emirates.

Both Arsenal and Wolves have won their previous game in England’s top-tier and will look to continue their winning march here as well.

In their most recent encounters, Arsenal went past Thomas Frank’s Brentford 2-1 while Wolves defeated Leicester City by the same margin.

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe scored the two goals for Arsenal while Christian Norgaard netted the consolation goal for Brentford.

Ruben Neves and Daniel Podence sealed the deal for Wolves in their last game. Ademola Lookman scored the sole goal for Leicester in the aforementioned game.

Advertisement

Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers; here is all you need to know:

ARS vs WOL Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

ARS vs WOL Live Streaming

The match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar App.

ARS vs WOL Match Details

The match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers will be played on Friday, February 26, at Emirates Stadium. The game between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers will start at 01:15 am (IST).

ARS vs WOL Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Saka

Vice-Captain: Lacazette

ARS vs WOL Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Ramsdale

Defenders: Tomiyasu, Tierney, Kilman, Saiss

Midfielders: Neves, Saka, Smith Rowe

Strikers: Podence, Lacazette, Jimenez

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers starting line-ups:

Arsenal Predicted Starting XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted Starting XI: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Marcal; Trincao, Jimenez, Podence

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.