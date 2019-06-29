Arsenal 2019-20 Kit Gets Leaked after Adidas Accidentally Post YouTube Video
The official Arsenal jersey for the 2019/20 season was leaked online by Adidas, who accidentally posted a promotional video on YouTube.
Adidas accidentally leaked Arsenal's new kit for the upcoming season (Photo Credit: YouTube Screengrab)
Arsenal's kit for the upcoming 2019/20 season has been leaked by manufacturers Adidas in a YouTube video on Saturday.
Many of Arsenal's star players can be seen in the video, including the likes of star mid-fielder Mesut Ozil.
Former Ian Wright player, had recently leaked some photos of the new kit on his official Twitter page, in which Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette can be seen modeling the jerseys.
Arsenal before the start of the upcoming season, had signed a multi-year deal with German sports giants Adidas, switching from Puma. The deal is reported to be worth £300million over the next of the five seasons.
As for the leak of the video, Adidas seemed to have posted the video on their YouTube page earlier than the July 1 official launch date. They deleted the video soon after.
The video also features Aubameyang, Alex Iwobi, Laurent Koscielny and Hector Bellerin, along with star cameos from Ian Wright alongside YouTube star Jeremy Lynch and British actor Idris Elba.
Arsenal fans were quick to point out the similarities of the new kit with the one the team wore in the early 1990s - when the North London club had a deal with Adidas.
The video ends with Bellerin, supposedly ending rumours about his future, as he says "North London is home".
