Arsenal Appoint Mikel Arteta as Manager on Three and a Half year Contract

Mikel Arteta replaces Unai Emery as the manager of Arsenal, a club he played more than 100 games for.

Updated:December 20, 2019, 8:18 PM IST
Mikel Arteta is the new Arsenal head coach.

London: Mikel Arteta has been appointed head coach of English Premier League side Arsenal meaning a return to the club he played more than 100 games for.

The 37-year-old Spaniard, who played for the Gunners from 2011-2016, signed a three-and-a-half year contract and ends a three-year stay as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City.

He replaces compatriot Unai Emery, who was sacked last month.

"We're delighted to announce Mikel Arteta is joining the club as our head coach on Sunday," read an Arsenal statement.

"Mikel, a former club captain, played for us for five seasons from 2011 to 2016 and has signed a three-and-a-half year contract."

