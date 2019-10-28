Arsenal Captain Granit Xhaka Rages Against Own Fans in Draw with Crystal Palace
Granit Xhaka as visibly upset after being substituted during Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Granit Xhaka (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka appeared to swear at his team's own supporters after being substituted on Sunday when a two-goal lead was surrendered against Crystal Palace to draw 2-2 in the Premier League.
The decision by Unai Emery to withdraw Xhaka in the second half was initially greeted by large cheers, which soon turned to jeers as he took his time to leave the field despite the score being level.
Xhaka reacted by waving his arms, cupping his ears and seemingly mouthing a profanity twice as he pushed away a handshake from Emery. Xhaka took off his shirt and headed straight down the tunnel.
"He's wrong but we are going to speak inside about that situation," Emery told the BBC. "I want to be calm but, really, he was wrong in this action."
It had started so well, with goals in the opening nine minutes.
Arsenal defensive duo Sokratis Papastathopoulos and David Luiz scored inside 106 seconds.
But it started to go wrong in the 32nd minute when Luka Milivojevic netted a penalty that was awarded after a VAR review. Palace winger Wilfried Zaha had initially been booked for diving.
"I didn't understand the referee and VAR reaction," Emery said. "For me there is no confusion. It is not a good decision."
Jordan Ayew's fourth goal in eight games brought Palace level before further VAR drama as Sokratis was denied a late winner when the review spotted a foul by Calum Chambers moments earlier.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tara Sutaria Fuels Dating Rumours with Aadar Jain, Attends Diwali Party with Kapoor Clan
- Samantha Akkineni Calls Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Greatest Film She's Ever Watched
- 10 Memes That Explain How Delhiites Felt About Breathing Becoming a Sport After Diwali
- Social Media Pleaded Everyone to Not Burst Fire-Crackers on Diwali. What Exactly Happened?
- These Airtel And Vodafone Recharge Plans Are Great if You Need a Lot of 4G Data