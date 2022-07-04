Arsenal Complete Signing of Gabriel Jesus From Manchester City

Arsenal have finalised the transfer of Gabriel Jesus from champions Manchester City.

The London club paid a sum of £45 million to acquire the services of the Brazilian striker in a long-term deal.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who has previously worked with Jesus during his time as Pep Guardiola’s assistant manager at Manchester City, had high praise for the striker.

“I know Gabriel personally very well, and we all know him well from his time in the Premier League and being really successful here,” Arteta said.

“This is a position that’s been on our radar for a long time now and we have managed to get a player that we all wanted, so I’m really happy.”

Jesus found the back of the net 95 times in 236 appearances and won a range of trophies wearing the blue jersey of the Manchester Club and the Brazilian has nothing but gratitude for his former club.

“It’s been a pleasure to play for Manchester City,” Jesus said.

“I feel like I am a better player now than when I arrived, and to win 11 trophies has been amazing. My four Premier League titles are particularly special for me.

“I want to thank everyone at City, the manager, my teammates and the fans, for all the support they have given me over the past five-and-a-half years.”

He set up 8 league goals for Pep Guardiola’s men in the previous season, levelling Kevin De Bruyne’s tally for the most number of assists of any Manchester City player.

Jesus mentioned that he had spoken to Arteta regarding the club’s future and his role in it.

“I believe 100% in Mikel. I had a very good time with him before, he’s a very good guy and a very good coach as well. He helped me a lot. We would always stick together after the training sessions and do some finishing or something.

“He’s a very intelligent guy and was an amazing player, so if he knows something, he can teach me or the young players.”

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League season that just concluded and will contest in the UEFA Europa League in the upcoming year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.