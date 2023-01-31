Arsenal Confident Of Signing Brighton Star Moises Caicedo, Say Reports

Arsenal have become a force to be reckoned with this season. The London giants sit at the top of the Premier League pile. They have lost only one game in the Premier League this campaign and their relatively young squad is firing on all cylinders. But staying competitive across several tournaments requires squad depth and reinforcements. This is precisely why Arsenal are supposedly willing to splash huge amounts of cash for Brighton & Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo.

With the transfer deadline coming closer, Arsenal are still hoping to pull off this deal in time. It is also believed that their pursuit of Caicedo will not hinder their plans of purchasing Declan Rice from West Ham United in the summer. The Gunners have already made two bids for the 21-year-old Ecuadorian professional in this transfer window, which were rejected by Brighton owner Tony Bloom. It is understood that they are now ready to make one last bid, willing to spend as much as £ 75 million in an attempt to land the youngster.

Moises Caicedo made his way from Independiente del Valle to Brighton for a transfer fee of £ 4.5 million in February 2021. Fast forward to today, and his value seems to have skyrocketed. The 21-year-old has made 21 appearances across all competitions for the Seagulls providing one goal and one assist in the process. The Ecuadorian is sturdy in the middle of the park, providing his team solidity and a stable defensive presence. He has been a pivotal part of their setup this season, as they sit in sixth position on the Premier League table with 31 points from 19 games so far.

England international Declan Rice’s future at West Ham has also been the subject of speculation. David Moyes had earlier stated that their talisman was worth more than £100 million but it is believed that he would be available in the summer for a fee close to £60 million.

The 24-year-old has already made 211 appearances for the Hammers to date, bagging 11 goals and 12 assists for them in the process. He has also cemented his place in the England national team set-up in the last couple of years. Rice’s work rate, defensive ability, and ball-carrying skills mean that the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are also monitoring him.

