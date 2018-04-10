English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arsenal FC Midfielder Mesut Ozil Responds to Kerala Couple Who Named Their Newborn After Him
Inzamam with his wife Fida and son Mehd Ozil.
Kozhikode: English Premier League club Arsenal FC midfielder Mesut Ozil has responded to the Kerala couple naming their newborn after him by saying that it was a great honour for him.
“Great honour to be the inspiration for the name of this child, sending my best wishes back to India and all the best for Mehd Ozil,” Ozil tweeted on Monday.
Malappuram resident Inzamam and his wife Fida Sanam named their baby, born on December 29, ‘Mehd Ozil’ after the German football player. A die-hard fan of Arsenal, Inzamam chose to make a slight change to the first name of his baby boy to match with a meaningful Arabic word.
“Ever since Fida was pregnant, we were thinking of naming our kid after an Arsenal player. Even though many of my friends suggested that we should name him after the long-term club manager Arsene Wenger, I preferred Ozil,” Inzamam told News18.
Representatives of the London-based club, which has been the champions of the English league 13 times, were in Kerala last month to meet the couple who live in Malappuram district’s Manjeri town.
Ozil, a German player of Turkish origin, joined the Arsenal line-up in 2013 and was the part of the German squad who lifted the FIFA World Cup in 2014.
