Arsenal Seal Deal for Kieran Tierney, Close in on David Luiz

London: Arsenal significantly bolstered their defence in the final hour of the Premier League transfer window by completing the signing of left-back Kieran Tierney from Celtic with Chelsea's David Luiz also expected to complete a move to the Emirates on Thursday.

Scotland international Tierney had been a target all summer for the Gunners and agreement of the payment structure of his £25 million ($30 million) move from Celtic was eventually agreed on Wednesday night.

"We’re delighted Kieran is joining us. He’s a very talented player who will continue to improve," said Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

"He increases our options defensively and I look forward to him joining our group.”

Brazilian centre-back Luiz's £8 million move across London is expected to fill the void left by former captain Laurent Koscielny's acrimonious departure to Bordeaux earlier this week.

Arsenal conceded 51 goals in the Premier League last season to miss out on Champions League football for a third consecutive season.

The double swoop would complete an impressive window for the Gunners despite missing out on the riches of the Champions League.

A club record £72 million was splashed on Nicolas Pepe from Lille to complete an exciting trio of attacking talent alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Emery's midfield options were also boosted by the loan signing of Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.