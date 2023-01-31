Arsenal Set to Sign Jorginho From Chelsea For £12m Fee

Arsenal are all set to land Italian midfielder Jorginho from fellow Premier League giants Chelsea, for a fee of £12m, just before the deadline day window closes in January.

The Gunners had been hot on the heels of Brighton and Hove Albion to land Moises Caicedo, but with the club unwilling to sell, Mikel Arteta’s side turned their attention to Jorginho, who would have become a free agent in the summer.

The 31-year-old is set to sign a contract with the current Premier League leaders until 2024, with an option to further extend the contract for one more year.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the deal will be completed between the two London clubs before the deadline of the January transfer window, with Jorginho expected to boost Arsenal’s charge for the Premier League title as they currently lead the standings having a five-point lead over Manchester City, despite playing a game less.

ALSO READ| ‘There’s Nothing Left, I’ve Achieved Everything’: Lionel Messi Drops Major Hint on His Retirement

Jorginho to Arsenal, here we go! Deal agreed on £12m fee, Chelsea accept conditions and documents are being prepared 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFCPersonal terms agreed, contract until 2024 with option further year. First contact revealed yesterday night — medical booked. Arteta, key factor. pic.twitter.com/JHm1rMTzxw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

Arsenal made two bids for Caicedo who was the number one target for the Gunners. Brighton rejected both offers promptly and didn’t budge hence Arteta’s side turned their attention towards Jorginho.

They then approached the Italian who was set to become a free agent in a matter of six months. Signed under Maurizio Sarri, the ‘Regista’ had been used sparingly in recent times and had been attracting interest.

Thus, the central midfielder will join the North London club, having won the Champions League, Europa League and Club World Cup during his stay at the Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have been eager to land Enzo Fernandez from Benfica, preparing a blockbuster £120m offer to sign the FIFA 2022 World Cup winner.

Read all the Latest Sports News here