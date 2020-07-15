Arsenal Should Learn from Liverpool Rebuild: Mikel Arteta Calls for Change

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the club should take a leaf out of Liverpool's book and emulate the rebuild job undertaken by Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp, who took over in 2015, guided Liverpool to a first league crown in 30 years this season after having won the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup last year.

"What they have done is phenomenal. Obviously, it took them some time to rebuild the squad and create a new culture, a new philosophy and a game model that suited the coach," Arteta told reporters ahead of Wednesday's clash with Liverpool.

"They started to recruit every single player in relation to what they needed and where they were really smart is they bought a specificity for every position ... and financially they had big backing and made big signings, which changed the club.

"The context right now is different to what it was four years ago and the abilities for a club to rebuild something are more limited, but certainly it's something we have to look at, how they did it, because it's a great example."