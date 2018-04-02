GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Arsenal Star Mesut Ozil Has the Last Laugh as Stoke Police Get Cheeky

Mesut Ozil had the last laugh on Stoke police as the Arsenal star sent a cheeky tweet following his side's 3-0 victory over the struggling Potters on Sunday.

AFP

April 2, 2018

Mesut Ozil. (Image credit: Reuters)


Ozil was the target of a Twitter jibe from the city's police constabulary when Stoke beat Arsenal 1-0 earlier this season.

Arsenal had a series of controversial decisions go against them, so a Gunners fan tweeted Stoke police saying "would like to report a robbery".

To which the Stoke police Twitter account responded: "Apologies for the delay in replying. We've been busy looking for a missing person, surname Ozil. Have you seen him?"

Ozil didn't respond to the good-natured criticism.

But after winning the penalty that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang converted to put Arsenal ahead in their 3-0 win over Stoke on Sunday, the German midfielder took the chance to get his own back.




"@Policingstoke didn't help in the case of robbery last summer so we took matters into our own hands. Proud to announce we earned three hard fought points today for all the other gunners. Banter," Ozil tweeted.

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
