Arsenal Star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Crashes his Rs 2.48 Crores Lamborghini Hours Before Leicester Defeat

Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has crashed his Lamborghini worth £270,000 (approx. Rs 2.48 crores). The incident occurred on Friday, October 8, hours before Leicester defeated Arsenal by 2-0 in Premier League. His silver Aventador ran into a Mercedes on the M25 near Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. The Arsenal player was on his way back home after training.

No one has been reported to be hurt following the crash. but the 30-year-old was pictured by passers-by. In the pictures, Aubameyang can be seen standing next to the crumpled bonnet of his supercar. A passerby told The Sun, "It was rush-hour so cars were not going fast and travelling around them."

There is no hidden secret about Aubameyang and his love for cars. The 30-year-old skipper is known to be a huge fan of supercars. Apart from the Lamborghini, the Arsenal player is also a proud owner of a £1million Ferrari. In addition, he also owns a Range Rover Sport Mansor, Porsche Panamera Turbo Techart and an Aston Martin D89 Volante 2.

(Twitter Photo)

Aubameyang was in news recently for his alleged promotion as Arsenal's new captain. According to various reports, the star replaced Granit Xhaka as skipper at the Emirates Stadium last week. However, Aubameyang has rubbished the reports, calling it bu****it.

As for the match, played against Leicester on November 9, Arsenal lost 2-0. The Gunners have now slipped to their third defeat of the season. They stand behind Sheffield United in the Premier League score table.

