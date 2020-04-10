FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Arsenal to Provide Free Meals to Aid Fight against Coronavirus

Arsenal (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Arsenal (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Arsenal also pledged to donate 100,000 pounds to local organisations and a further 50,000 pounds will go towards a coronavirus crisis fund.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 10:20 PM IST
London: Arsenal will provide more than 30,000 free meals as well as sanitary and personal hygiene products to vulnerable people in the local community as part of a response plan to the coronavirus pandemic, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The north London club also pledged to donate 100,000 pounds ($124,000) to local organisations and a further 50,000 pounds will go towards a COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

"The Arsenal Foundation has joined forces with HIS Church to deliver 15 tonnes of emergency supplies into Islington," the club said in a statement.

"This initiative forms part of our wider community response to COVID-19, which has seen Arsenal in the Community staff volunteer to transport frontline NHS workers."

Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers announced support packages on Thursday to help the National Health Service (NHS) in the fight against the virus, which has killed more than 8,000 people in the country.

