Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners to Complete Shock Move For Chelsea's David Luiz, Agree Kieran Tierney Deal
Arsenal could bolster their defence significantly in the final 24 hours before the Premier League transfer window closes on Thursday with the signings of Kieran Tierney and David Luiz.
David Luiz trained away from rest of Chelsea squad on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters)
Arsenal could bolster their defence significantly in the final 24 hours before the Premier League transfer window closes on Thursday with the signings of Kieran Tierney and David Luiz, according to reports.
Scottish left-back Tierney has been a target all summer for the Gunners, who have had two bids previously rejected by Celtic.
However, Tierney, who sat out Celtic's 1-1 draw with CFR Cluj in Romania on Wednesday as he recovers from a hernia operation, is set to travel to London after the clubs finally agreed on the payment structure of a £25 million move according to widespread reports.
"I've said the last few days it wouldn't surprise me," Celtic boss Neil Lennon told the BBC on the possibility of losing Tierney.
"If he goes, he goes with everyone's best wishes. He's an outstanding talent and a great kid."
Arsenal's long search for centre-back cover could also be resolved on Thursday should Luiz move across London from Chelsea. The 32-year-old did not train with the rest of his Chelsea teammates on Wednesday.
Several media reports state that the Gunners could sign the Portuguese for £8 million on transfer deadline day, after his relations with Chelsea coach Frank Lampard got strained over the last week.
"If we can on the last day, we will try to sign another centre-back, but one who has the capacity to help us," said Arsenal coach Unai Emery.
Arsenal conceded 51 goals in the Premier League last season to miss out on Champions League football for a third consecutive season. And their defence was further weakened by the departure of club captain Laurent Koscielny to Bordeaux on Tuesday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review: The Best Affordable Flagship On The Market
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan's Dabangg Co-star Thanks Actor for Paying His Medical Bills After Heart Attack
- Xiaomi Independence Sale: Discounts on Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Y3, Poco F1 and More
- Disney+ For $6.99 Per Month is a Declaration of War on Netflix
- After 'Sonakshi Sinha Arrested' Trends on Twitter, Actress Finally Clarifies Why
- How Sushma Swaraj 'Rescued' Indians With Her Sense of Humour and Epic Twitter Comebacks