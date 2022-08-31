Arsenal vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Arsenal will strive to make it five consecutive Premier League triumphs at the start of the 2022-23 season when they host Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

As things stand, the Gunners are at the top of England’s premier division, with 12 points after four games. Meanwhile, Aston Villa placed at 15th place, with only three points in their kitty from their first four games.

Mikel Arteta’s men were far from their best against an impressive Fulham side on Saturday, but the Gunners battled it out to register a 2-1 triumph. Martin Odegaard levelled the scores in the 64th minute before Gabriel Magalhaes scored the winner just four minutes from time. They will be looking to carry their winning momentum forward and secure another three points against Villa.

Aston Villa come into the match in disappointing form having lost their last two matches in the Premier league. Steven Gerrard’s side suffered a 3-1 thumping at Crystal Palace before failing to equalize against West Ham and losing 1-0. Against the league leaders, Villa will have to put their best foot forward to come out with points.

Ahead of Thursday’s EPL 2022 match between Arsenal and Aston Villa; here is all you need to know:

What date will the EPL 2022 match between Arsenal and Aston Villa be played?

The EPL 2022 match between Arsenal and Aston Villa will take place on September 1, Thursday.

Where will the EPL 2022 match between Arsenal and Aston Villa be played?

The EPL 2022 match between Arsenal and Aston Villa will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

What time will the EPL 2022 match between Arsenal and Aston Villa begin?

The EPL 2022 match between Arsenal and Aston Villa will begin at 12:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Friendly match between Arsenal and Aston Villa?

The EPL 2022 match between Arsenal and Aston Villa will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the EPL 2022 match between Arsenal and Aston Villa?

The EPL 2022 match between Arsenal and Aston Villa will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Predicted Starting Line-up:

Arsenal possible starting lineup: Aaron Ramsdale (Gk), Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Granit Xhaka, Albert Lokonga, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus

Aston Villa possible starting lineup: Emiliano Martinez (Gk), Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne, John McGinn, Boubacar Kamara, Jacob Ramsey, Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins, Phillipe Coutinho

