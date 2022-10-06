Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Europa League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Arsenal kicked off their Europa League campaign on a promising note after outclassing FC Zurich 1-2 in their opening fixture. Arsenal’s English striker Edward Nketiah scored the winner for his side in the 62nd minute of the match.

The Gunners will now be determined to carry the momentum into their next game against Bodo/Glimt. The match between Arsenal and Bodo/Glimt will be played on Friday at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Mikel Arteta’s men, with three points in their kitty, currently find themselves at the second spot in their group.

Bodo/Glimt, on the other hand, have managed to remain unbeaten so far in the Europa League. The Norwegian football club come into the fixture after earning a crucial 2-1 win against FC Zurich.

Bodo/Glimt, with four points from two matches, currently occupy the top spot in the group.

Ahead of the Europa League match between Arsenal and Bodo/Glimt, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Europa League match between Arsenal (ARS) and Bodo/Glimt (BDO) be played?

The Europa League match between Arsenal (ARS) and Bodo/Glimt (BDO) will take place on October 7, Friday.

Where will the Europa League match Arsenal (ARS) vs Bodo/Glimt (BDO) be played?

The Europa League match between Arsenal (ARS) and Bodo/Glimt (BDO) will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

What time will the Europa League match Arsenal (ARS) vs Bodo/Glimt (BDO) begin?

The Europa League match between Arsenal (ARS) and Bodo/Glimt (BDO) will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Arsenal (ARS) vs Bodo/Glimt (BDO) Europa League match?

Arsenal (ARS) vs Bodo/Glimt (BDO) Europa League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Arsenal (ARS) vs Bodo/Glimt (BDO) Europa League match?

Arsenal (ARS) vs Bodo/Glimt (BDO) Europa League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt Possible Starting XI:

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Matt Turner, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Fabio Vieira, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli, Edward Nketiah, Marquinhos

Bodo/Glimt Predicted Starting Line-up: Nikita Haikin, Alfons Sampsted, Marius Christopher Hoibraten, Brede Mathias Moe, Brice Wembangomo, Albert Gronbaek, Patrick Berg, Ulrik Saltnes, Amahl Pellegrino, Runar Espejord, Joel Mvuka

