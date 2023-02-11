Arsenal vs Brentford Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Arsenal suffered their second Premier League defeat of the season in their last match against Everton.

Arsenal are the current league leaders and the Gunners will now once again aim to go eight points clear of second-placed Manchester City. In their next fixture, Arsenal will host city rivals Brentford on Saturday.

The Premier League fixture between Arsenal and Brentford will take place at the Emirates Stadium in London.

The Gunners will aim for the full three points from their next game to stay unbeaten at home in Premier League this season. Moreover, a victory against Brentford will also help the Emirates-based outfit to avoid a third successive defeat across all competitions.

In their first-leg meeting, Arsenal had comfortably got the better of the Bees by three goals to nil.

Brentford, on the other hand, sit seventh in the table. In their last fixture, Thomas Frank’s men claimed a convincing 3-0 triumph over Southampton. Brentford, with a game in hand, are currently just six points behind fifth-placed Tottenham.

Ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between Arsenal and Brentford; here is all you need to know:

What date Premier League match between Arsenal and Brentford will be played?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Brentford will take place on February 11, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League match Arsenal vs Brentford be played?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Brentford will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

What time will the Premier League match Arsenal vs Brentford begin?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Brentford will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Arsenal vs Brentford Premier League match?

Arsenal vs Brentford Premier League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Brentford Premier League match?

Arsenal vs Brentford Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Arsenal vs Brentford Possible Starting XI:

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Edward Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli

Brentford Predicted Starting Line-up: David Raya, Aaron Hickey, Ethan Pinnock, Ben Mee, Rico Henry, Joshua Dasilva, Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Bryan Mbuemo, Ivan Toney, Yoane Wissa

