Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

It has been an absolutely sensational start to the Premier League campaign for Arsenal. The Gunners have managed to win seven of their eight Premier League games so far and Mikel Arteta’s men currently claim the top spot on the points table. Arsenal, in their next Premier League encounter, will face Liverpool. The match between Arsenal and Liverpool will be played on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Arsenal come into the fixture after clinching a convincing 3-1 win against north London rivals Tottenham in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Liverpool could only manage to claim a point against Brighton and Hove Albion, in their last Premier League clash. Liverpool’s Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino did score a brace in the game but it was not enough to clinch full three points for his side.

Liverpool, with 10 points from seven matches, are placed ninth in the Premier League standings.

Ahead of Sunday’s EPL match between Arsenal and Liverpool; here is all you need to know:

On what date will the EPL 2022 match between Arsenal (ARS) and Liverpool (LIV) be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Arsenal (ARS) and Liverpool (LIV) will take place on October 9, Sunday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Arsenal (ARS) vs Liverpool (LIV) be played?

The EPL match between Arsenal (ARS) and Liverpool (LIV) will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Arsenal (ARS) vs Liverpool (LIV) begin?

The EPL match between Arsenal (ARS) and Liverpool (LIV) will begin at 9 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Arsenal (ARS) vs Liverpool (LIV) EPL match?

Arsenal (ARS) vs Liverpool (LIV) EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Arsenal (ARS) vs Liverpool (LIV) EPL match?

Arsenal (ARS) vs Liverpool (LIV) EPL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Arsenal (ARS) vs Liverpool (LIV) Possible Starting XI:

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Mohamed Salah, Fabio Carvalho, Roberto Firmino

