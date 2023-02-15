Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City Live?

In the clash of the titans, the top two teams in the Premier League will battle it out against each other. Arsenal will face Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on February 16. The Gunners have been a dominant force this season, but seem a bit wayward in their last couple of outings. Mikel Arteta’s men have dropped points in their last two Premier League matches, decreasing their lead at the top to just three points.

The North London club scraped through with a 1-1 draw against Brentford in their last outing. They lost to Everton prior to that and will be hoping to put an end to their winless streak. That will be easier said than done against the defending Premier League champions.

Manchester City have been playing catch-up with Arsenal in the Premier League for quite some time now. Pep Guardiola’s men finally have the opportunity to eliminate the deficit and leapfrog Arsenal in their next encounter.

Manchester City have lost two of their last five games, which seems like an issue considering the lofty standards they have set. With a place for the top spot up for grabs, both sides would be desperate to claim victory.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City be played?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City will be played on February 16, Thursday.

Where will the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City be played?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City will be played at Emirates Stadium, London.

At what time will the Premier League match Arsenal vs Manchester City begin?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City will begin at 1:00 am IST on February 16.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Probable Starting XI:

Arsenal Probable Starting XI: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Edward Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli

Manchester City Probable Starting XI: Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Rico Lewis, Rodri, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland

