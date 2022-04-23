Arsenal vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch English Premier League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Arsenal will aim for a top-four berth when they will take on Manchester United tomorrow in the Premier League. The Gunners will be buoyant after clinching a stunning 2-4 victory against London rivals Chelsea, in their last EPL encounter.

On the other hand, Manchester United will come into this fixture after suffering a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Liverpool. The Red Devils are, presently at the sixth spot, on the EPL points table, with 15 wins and nine draws from 33 matches.

Arsenal find themselves at fifth position in Premier League standings as the Gunners have secured 18 wins and three draws after playing 32 matches.

Ahead of today’s English Premier League match between Arsenal vs Manchester United; here is all you need to know:

What date English Premier League match between Arsenal vs Manchester United will be played?

The English Premier League match between Arsenal vs Manchester United will take place on April 23.

Where will the English Premier League match Arsenal vs Manchester United be played?

The match between Arsenal vs Manchester United will be played at the Emirates Stadium, London.

What time will the English Premier League match Arsenal vs Manchester United begin?

The match between Arsenal vs Manchester United will begin at 05:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Arsenal vs Manchester United match?

Arsenal vs Manchester United match will be televised on Star Star Sports network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Manchester United match?

Arsenal vs Manchester United match is available to be streamed live-streamed on the Disney + Hotstar App.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Possible Starting XI:

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Ben White, NunoTavares, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Edward Nketiah

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David De Gea, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Diogo Dalot, Anthony Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo

