Arsenal vs Newcastle United Premier League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Arsenal will take on Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday in the Premier League. The Gunners are flying high this season as they are seated in the top position of the PL table.

Mikel Arteta’s men have 43 points from 16 Premier League games this season, having lost only one game till now. Martin Odegaard seems to be in fine form, contributing heavily to this potent Arsenal attack.

Newcastle United have also had an amazing season, to say the least. The Magpies who were fighting a relegation battle for a good chunk of last season are now placed third in the Premier League only two points behind defending champions Manchester City after 17 games.

Eddie Howe has been the catalyst in this rise doing an incredible job at the helm. He was also assisted by suitable investment in the transfer market by the new owners. Miguel Almiron is having an electric season banging nine goals and one assist in 17 PL matches already. With both teams in fine form, this has all the ingredients for an exciting battle.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Newcastle United here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Arsenal and Newcastle United be played?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Newcastle United will be played on January 4, Wednesday.

Where will the Premier League match between Arsenal and Newcastle United be played?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Newcastle United will be played at Emirates Stadium, London.

What time will the Premier League match Arsenal vs Newcastle United begin?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Newcastle United will begin at 1:15 am IST, on January 4.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League match between Arsenal and Newcastle United?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Newcastle United will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Newcastle United?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Newcastle United will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Arsenal Probable Starting XI: A Ramsdale, B White, W Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Zinchenko, T Partey, G Xhaka; B Saka, M Odegaard, G Martinelli, E Nketiah

Newcastle United Probable Starting XI: N Pope, K Trippier, F Schar, S Botman, D Burn, S Longstaff, B Guimaraes, Joelinton, M Almiron, C Wilson, A Saint-Maximin

