Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Nottingham Forest ended their nine-match winless streak after defeating Liverpool in their last Premier League fixture. Steve Cooper’s men clinched a 1-0 win over Liverpool to register their second Premier League win of the season.

Nottingham Forest are now set to face stern a test as they will be up against table-toppers Arsenal on Sunday. The Premier League match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Arsenal have been in brilliant form in this season’s Premier League. With nine wins from 11 matches, the Gunners currently have 28 points in their kitty. Mikel Arteta’s men, will come into the fixture, after securing just a point against Southampton in their last Premier League match.

Ahead of the EPL match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the EPL 2022 match between Arsenal (ARS) and Nottingham Forest (NOT) be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Arsenal (ARS) and Nottingham Forest (NOT) will take place on October 30, Sunday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Arsenal (ARS) vs Nottingham Forest (NOT) be played?

The EPL match between Arsenal (ARS) and Nottingham Forest (NOT) will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Arsenal (ARS) vs Nottingham Forest (NOT) begin?

The EPL match between Arsenal (ARS) and Nottingham Forest (NOT) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Arsenal (ARS) vs Nottingham Forest (NOT) EPL match?

Arsenal (ARS) vs Nottingham Forest (NOT) EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Arsenal (ARS) vs Nottingham Forest (NOT) EPL match?

Arsenal (ARS) vs Nottingham Forest (NOT) EPL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Arsenal (ARS) vs Nottingham Forest (NOT) Possible Starting XI:

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus

Nottingham Forest Predicted Starting Line-up: Dean Henderson, Serge Aurier, Steve Cook, Scott McKenna, Neco Williams, Ryan Yates, Remo Freuler, Cheikhou Kouyate, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jesse Lingard, Taiwo Awoniyi

