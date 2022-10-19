Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Europa League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Arsenal, with nine points from three matches, have so far managed to remain unbeaten in this season’s Europa League. The Premier League leaders will now be aiming to extend their three-match unbeaten run as they are set to face PSV Eindhoven on Thursday. The Europa League match between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven will take place at the Emirates Stadium in London.

ALSO READ| Premier League: Crystal Palace Complete 2-1 Comeback Win Over Wolves

Mikel Arteta’s men come into the fixture after clinching a vital 0-1 away win against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.

Meanwhile, PSV Eindhoven have also been able to secure a three-match unbeaten run in the European competition. With two wins and one draw, the Dutch football club currently claim the second spot in their Europa League group.

Ahead of the Europa League match between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Europa League match between Arsenal (ARS) and PSV Eindhoven (PSV) be played?

The Europa League match between Arsenal (ARS) and PSV Eindhoven (PSV) will take place on October 20, Thursday.

Where will the Europa League match Arsenal (ARS) vs PSV Eindhoven (PSV) be played?

The Europa League match between Arsenal (ARS) and PSV Eindhoven (PSV) will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

What time will the Europa League match Arsenal (ARS) vs PSV Eindhoven (PSV) begin?

The Europa League match between Arsenal (ARS) and PSV Eindhoven (PSV) will begin at 10:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Arsenal (ARS) vs PSV Eindhoven (PSV) Europa League match?

Arsenal (ARS) vs PSV Eindhoven (PSV) Europa League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Arsenal (ARS) vs PSV Eindhoven (PSV) Europa League match?

Arsenal (ARS) vs PSV Eindhoven (PSV) Europa League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven Possible Starting XI:

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Matt Turner, Ben White, Rob Holding, William Saliba, Kieran Tierney, Fabio Vieira, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Edward Nketiah, Reiss Nelson

PSV Eindhoven Predicted Starting Line-up: Walter Benitez, Philipp Mwene, Andre Ramalho Silva, Armando Obispo, Philipp Max, Ibrahim Sangare, Erick Gutierrez, Xavi Simons, Joey Veerman, Cody Gakpo, Guus Til

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here